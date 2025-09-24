The most overqualified coaching staff in the country got mic'd up for a game

We're going to keep names out of this for a minute, and consider simply the resumes of what may just be the most overqualified coaching staff in the country.

Coach #1: First-team All ACC. First-round NFL Draft Pick. Selected to the All Rookie Team. Two-time All Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowl selection. Caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Coach #2: Three-time All-ACC selection. ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Consensus All-American (2011) and Unanimous All-American (2010). Winner of the Butkus Award, Jack Lambert Trophy, Lott Trophy, Lombardi Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy while in college. Selected with the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Selected to the All-Rookie Team in 2022. Led the NFL in tackles in 2012 and 2014. A 7-time Pro Bowl Slection, and part of the 2010s All-Decade Team. Chosen as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2012) and NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2013) in back-to-back seasons.

Coach #3: First round NFL Draft Pick. Spent over a decade in the NFL. Was a Second-Team All Pac-10 choice in 2006, followed by a First-Team designation as a senior. Was a two-time First-Team All American in college, and was selected to the Pro Bowl (2015). Holds career records for rush attempts, rushing yards, and yards per carry in a playoff season and in-game as a rookie as well as a host of others.

If you haven't put it together by now, those are a brief look at the playing resumes for former Carolina Panthers standouts Greg Olsen (Coach #1), Luke Keuchly (Coach #2) and Jonathan Stewart (Coach #3).

For those unaware, those three banded together, along with Olsen's father - Chris Olsen Sr. - who is a decorated member of the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame himself, and are entering their second season coaching a middle school team together with Greg serving as the team's head coach.

Three of the best players in Panthers franchise history are coaching Charlotte Christian's middle school squad, and thanks to a recent video from Olsen's media venture with Youth Inc., we've been provided with a first-hand look at what that is like

Youth Inc. is an upstart media network and digital commerce platform that serves as a central hub for youth athletes, parents and coaches attached to a podcast of the same name that features former Panthers center Ryan Kalil and actor Vince Vaughn and has hosted podcast appearances with the likes of Tom Brady, Clayton Kershaw and a host of others.

Spoiler Alert: Game day is as intense as you'll see any middle school.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>