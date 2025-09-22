CFL announces major changes

The Canadian Football League is poised for seismic changes in everything size of playing field to location of goal posts and pace of play, the league announced Monday.

The nearly 70-year-old pro football organization that features nine teams across Canada will begin implementing four major changes across the 2026-27 seasons.

Among most notable changes to the field of play, the CFL is shifting to a 100-yard field -- down from its longstanding 110-yard measurement -- as well as removing its goal posts from the front of the end zone and placing them in the more tradition center, back-line spot. Both changes mirror football dimensions for high school, college and pro football, most notably the NFL, in the United States.

Specifically for the CFL, end zones are being reduced from 20 yards of depth down to 15.

“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home.

“These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game.”

In its video announcing the changes, the CFL declared that, "this change (to moving the goal posts to the back-line) allows quarterbacks to use the entire end zone to their advantage. Offenses will have the entire end zone to work with unobstructed."

The CFL is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centred upon entertainment and innovation.



Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications… pic.twitter.com/Ofnwjmh62w — CFL (@CFL) September 22, 2025





Other change are the "decision-zone" expanding with these new protocols, "encouraging more third-down attempts as teams push for touchdowns."

The league also redefined its 'Rouge Rule':

"MODIFIED ROUGE

"The rouge will no longer include a single point for a missed field goal attempt that goes wide of the goalposts. A point will also not be awarded when a punt or kickoff sails through or rolls out the back, or sides, of an end zone without being touched by a returner.

"If a punt, field goal or kickoff settles in the end zone, and the returner fails to take it out or takes a knee, a single point will still be awarded.

"The change eliminates games being decided by a missed field goal, punt or kickoff through the end zone.

"The modified rouge – in conjunction with the repositioned goalposts and the shortened field to be instituted in 2027 – will encourage more aggressive play-calling on third downs, given the threat of the return game or the possibility of yielding favourable field position on the ensuing drive."

In order to continue to emphasize pace of play, the CFL also is adopting an 35-second play clock that "resets automatically after each play."

Additionally, teams no longer will be crowded onto a single sideline; instead they will be assigned opposite sides of the field in every stadium, the CFL noted.

"A more entertaining game for everyone," the CFL said in its video. "Welcome to the new era of the Canadian Football League."

The league is seeking to reengage with fans after slumping attendance immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. The CFL saw declining marks until a modest uptick in 2024, when teams averaged 22,795 fans per game -- up 400 from the previous year but still off by a thousand from the 2018 mark of almost 24,000 fans per game.

This year, the Edmonton-BC Lions opener drew some 52,000 fans but the Calgary Stampeders-Hamilton Tiger-Cats contest had just slightly more than 18,000 fans.

The CFL plays an 18-game regular season among its nine members across a 21-week schedule before the playoffs. The Grey Cup Championship -- Canada's version of the Super Bowl -- typically occurs in late November.