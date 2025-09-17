SEC suspends coach from Florida-LSU game

Florida lost the game, is close to losing its season and now, for nearly a month, it also has lost a coach.

The Gators fell 20-10 last Saturday night at rival LSU. It was Florida's second loss in three games to start the season, ratcheting up pressure on the perpetually embattled Billy Napier as head coach.

Worse, the Gators showed as much spirit pre-game -- too much, it turns out -- as they showed through four quarters.

On Tuesday, three days after the defeat, the Southeastern Conference weighed in on the pre-game altercation that occurred between the two rivals. And SEC officials revealed the extent of their displeasure with Florida’s Jabbar Juluke.

The Gators’ associate head coach and running backs coach has been suspended by the league for Florida’s next three games.

“Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pre-game altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who took in Texas A&M’s win at Notre Dame Saturday, said via statement, “and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference.

"Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action."

Juluke will now miss Florida’s games against undefeated, No. 4 Miami this week at Miami, as well as contests against ranked SEC foes Texas at home and at Texas A&M.

The SEC also included a statement from Juluke as it announced its disciplinary action.

“I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans,” Juluke said in the SEC’s release. “I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family.

“On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I’m not proud of. There’s no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence. I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved.”

LSU & Florida already had a kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/RaDuSTgaSp — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) September 13, 2025





Florida head coach Billy Napier, whose team’s late-season surge in 2024 temporarily quelled speculation on Napier’s future atop the Gators football program, also weighed in on the suspension of Juluke, whom Napier brought with him from Louisiana to Florida four years ago.

“Coach Juluke’s actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program,” Napier was quoted as saying in the SEC release. “Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions.

“I believe Coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it.”