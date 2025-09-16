Deion Sanders has direct message for players getting in line for NIL checks

There's almost never any uncertainty in Deion Sanders's words.

On Tuesday, Colorado's third-year head coach sent a strong message about players showing up to collect their Name, Image and Likeness checks as college athletics -- football, in particular -- continues to pay athletes via revenue-share and marketing arrangements.

"One thing about our young men, they're understanding what accountability is as well as us in the coaching staff," Sanders told reporters. "And I take full responsibility and accountability for every dern L we receive. But, sometimes, young men in life have to understand they're accountable as well for their actions.

"If you're going to be accountable to go pick up that NIL check, you're going to be accountable for what goes on on that field as well. And our kids understand that and they're holding one another accountable, and I like it. I really do. I love them for that."

Colorado is seeking wins in addition to that accountability. A year after winning nine games and going to a bowl game, the Buffs are retooling -- if not outright rebuilding -- following the departures of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Coach Prime's squad has slogged out of the gates with a 1-2 record -- its only win against a Delaware program that is transitioning from FCS to FBS play.

The Buffs have started multiple quarterbacks and Deion Sanders is again saying he knows what he is going to do at the position this week as Colorado hosts Wyoming at Folsom Field. Even if, once again, he isn't divulging that decision.

He also knows exactly what he wants to see from his quarterbacks -- and every other position.

"Leadership and consistency. That's it," Sanders said. "That ain't much to ask for, is it? Leadership and consistency. I look for that from everyone. Every man and every woman that's involved in my life."

Sanders also said he would not evaluate his players any differently regardless of their classification, from freshman to upperclassmen.

"I don't just look at them as the year and their age; that don't mean nothing to me," he said. "I don't judge them like that, I don't look out there and say, 'Oh, that's a freshman.' You're in a Colorado Buff uniform, you deserve to be on the field, you better do your job. i don't give a dern how old you are. You're expected to do your job and we're going to hold you accountable for it."

Coach Prime lamented that "there's no excuse for what transpired last week (in a blowout-loss at Houston). No excuse."

"109-7 are the records of the teams that have given up 200 yards' rushing," he said. "They lost. Something like that."

Asked if his team has forged an identity, he also said that wasn't a concern.

"I don't care what kind of car we pull up in, as long as we pull out of here with a win," Sanders said. "I don't get into the identity thing."



