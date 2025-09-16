Dabo Swinney: "My life is built on a foundation of faith. My identity is not a scoreboard."

What started off as a rather simple and straightforward question about whether he allows criticism to get to him, instead presented an opportunity for Dabo to put things in perspective.

He did precisely that over the course of the next eight-plus minutes with a few nuggets worth jotting down.

After noting that one of his "gifts" is the ability to block out all that noise and negativity, Dabo admits he knows when it is bad when he has former players, coaching colleagues and friends reach out with words of encouragement, or with inspirational scriptures and devotions. That is when it's apparent to him that his squad is in the national conversation for the wrong reasons.

His ability to stay insulated from the criticism came from some advice he received as a young graduate assistant at Alabama.

While working quietly on some film back in 1993 (as Swinney recalls), legendary Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson had been in the facility visiting with Tide head coach Gene Stallings and began to roam the halls meeting folks when he crossed paths with Swinney.

Robinson walked into Swinney's office in a coat and tie and sat down in an effort to learn more about Swinney before he shared some advice.

"When it's bad. Don't read the papers. Don't read nothing," the Hall of Fame coaching legend who went 408-65-15 over the course of his career shared.

The funny part about the timing of that comment, if Swinney's memory of that conversation taking place in 1993 is correct, is that Robinson had already won a total of nine national championships, the last of which came just the year prior in 1992. But before breaking the national championship drought that lasted nearly a decade, Robinson's 1991 Grambling State squad went 5-6. That was one of just four times in his entire storied career leading the Tigers that they finished under .500 up until that point.

You can bet the papers were saying a lot of the same about Robinson that writers and everyone else with a voice on social media have to say about Swinney and his own Tigers after a 1-2 start where they needed a late surge to beat Troy for their lone win of the season so far.

Robinson would go on to coach another four seasons, winning a conference title in 1994 before stepping away following back-to-back seasons of 3-8 in 1996 and 1997.

"My life is built on a foundation of faith. My identity is not a scoreboard. My identity is not being a football coach," Dabo shared.

"I may not be happy, but I always have my joy."

Dabo later added to that comment sharing that "happiness is based on the results you get. Joy is something that is deep within and that is what I have built my life on."

Swinney goes on to share that he watched his sister-in-law die of breast cancer in a hospital before she turned 50, adding "perspective is important."

"If they want me gone. If they're tired of winning then they can send me on my way, because that's all we've ever done. I mean we've won this league eight out of the last ten years," he added with a shrug.

Hear more from Clemson's veteran leader below as they get ready to take on Syracuse this weekend in a noon kickoff on ESPN.

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