College Sports Commission, Deloitte grossly misstate NIL dollars

This whole College Sports Commission, NIL Go and the accompanying third-party work from Deloitte Consulting is, understandably, going to have some growing pains. Probably wasn't expected to be a nearly $50-million miscue, but moving on.

After Thursday releasing its NIL Deal Flow Report, the CSC -- with a clarifying comment from Deloitte -- on Friday released an amended NIL Deal Flow Report.

LIke, almost $50 million amended. The crux: CSC's initial Thursday release -- blasted out to media and schools around 9 a.m ET -- touted almost exactly $80 million in "total value of cleared deals."

By late Friday afternoon -- almost a 6 p.m. news purge -- the CSC announced that only $35.42 million in deals thus far have been cleared; there are $79.8 million total in deals waiting to be cleared.

"Deloitte Consulting regrets providing a report to the CSC this week that inaccurately labeled two data points," per the CSC release. "We take full responsibility for this reporting error. We have taken additional measures to avoid any future recurrence and are fully confident in the NIL Go platform.”





Friday evening's late news break comes after The Collective Association -- which includes representatives of numerous school-affiliated collectives but also player-agent representatives housed within those collectives -- called out the CSC, NIL Go and Deloitte over what it called "stalled" deals, among other items.