Alabama's elephant in the room, a Kansas-Missouri history lesson: College football weekend primer

No, this weekend of college football does not remotely match last weekend's unprecedented slate of top-10 tilts and compelling subplots.

Still, there's a border war and a program seemingly warring with itself.

That 'Border War' pits neighbors Kansas and Missouri, and while this series has been long on disdain, it far less has been deep with good football.

This year, however, is different. This is Missouri coming off another strong season under Eliah Drinkwitz, just a year removed from topping Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

It's also Missouri getting this game at home inside Faurot Field, where the Tigers have been particularly effective under Drinkwitz.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, have looked dominant in their 2-0 start with wins against Fresno State and FCS program Wagner. The Fresno win resonates, though, because the Bulldogs last weekend bounced back to smoke Clay Heltons' Georgia Southern squad.

And that elephant in the room? Well, it's actually in all the rooms and all the places in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. There, the Tide are reeling from a double-digit loss at Florida State, where Kalen DeBoer's second Tide squad was a two-touchdown favorite.

Worse, for Bama denizens anyway, is the very transparent mortality of this Alabama program. The dynasty is dead and gone; it's now just ... a nice program.

Disagree? Consider as Zach Barnett pointed out that the Tide are just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Want to take it further? OK. Alabama is just 9-6 in its last 15 games -- which dates to the final game of the Nick Saban era, that College Football Playoff loss to Michigan.

So, let's psychoanalyze the Tide.





As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.