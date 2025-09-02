Bill Belichick's misery, Miami's moment: Wrapping up Week 1 College Football

Sure, there was a college football game of some fairly notable circumstances Monday night.

it's just that ... all things are not created equal. And all teams don't equally show up --- or cannot equally show up.

Bill Belichick's debut as a collegiate head coach, more than three decades after his debut as an NFL head coach, was a resounding dud.

His North Carolina squad got worked, 48-14, by TCU in a game in which Sonny Dykes, who's actually coached for a college football national championship, was only too willing to remind viewers postgame that two teams played Monday night -- even if his Horned Frogs were the forgotten creatures coming into the contest.

TCU had 29 first downs, 542 yards and after graciously spotting its host an 7-0 lead, uncorked 41 consecutive points to turn this ACC-Big 12 matchup into a mismatch.

Elsewhere Sunday night, in South Florida, the Miami Hurricanes won a top-10 battle against visiting Notre Dame in a game that the Hurricanes largely controlled but had to kick a game-winning field goal inside the final two minutes.

What does that win mean for Miami? How can we dissect the matchup of Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson versus first-year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash? Dawson won the headset-matchup, as did Miami from the top down.









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