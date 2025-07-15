Dabo Swinney tells story of going to concert starring Brian Kelly

Every season a few instances pop up where something happens to a well-known head coach to remind us that even though his paycheck looks significantly different than the ones the vast majority of us bring home, we're all the same at our core.

Today, using some self-deprecating humor, Dabo Swinney shared a story of just that.

After being named interim, shedding that tag to become the head coach of the Tigers, and then building one of college football's modern dynasties, Dabo has had his moments from "Bring Your Own Guts" to a number of other great one-liners over the years.

But this one he shared today is hilarious.

The story starts off with some of Dabo's family sharing that Brian Kelly and his wife have a little shop by Grayton Beach, in Florida's panhandle near the Georgia state line - (that part is going to be important)

Dabo and his wife visit the store, they buy some things to support Kelly and his wife, and then they learn Kelly is going to have a small concert out back.

An SEC head coach holding his mini-concert? Seems a bit odd, but so was Kelly's initial off season at LSU dancing during photoshoots with recruits.

Dabo starts snapping pictures of the venue with streamers advertising the live concert to his coaching buddy, really cheesing it up on stage with the pictures.

As it turns out, it was not LSU head coach Brian Kelly with the store and mini concert venue...it was Florida Georgia Line singer Brian KELLEY.

So now Dabo will have a great story to laugh about in the season opener when Kelly and LSU come to Clemson, SC to take on the Tigers on August 30th, and hopefully we hear what was going through Brian Kelly's mind when he was getting bombarded with those pics from Dabo too.

