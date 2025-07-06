Urban Meyer shares comical response after being approached to fill a college GM role this off season

No role in college football has become more important in the past 12 months than the General Manager position.

While the GM position has been around for several years now, the evolution of NIL, revenue sharing, and the transfer portal have quickly made it a post where experience is key, so much so that we've profiled some of the high profile pursuits of guys like Texas Tech's James Blanchard by Notre Dame for their opening, and more recently Louisville poaching top Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow to the vital off-field role.

With a premium on experience, it's only logical that former head coaches who have successfully built championship rosters would be high on a team's short list for the position.

One of those coaches fitting that mold is Urban Meyer, who shared this past week during a podcast where they welcomed first-year Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy onto the show that he was brought in by an unnamed program to talk about filling their GM role.

“I don’t know if I even told Rob and Mark this, but I had a school come see me this year and ask if I wanted to be the GM, and a couple other phone calls,"

"You start to think, ‘OK, they actually came to see me,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll meet and I’ll sit down with you guys.'”

When Urban asked about the job description for the role, it was a full and immediate stop for the coaching veteran and 2025 College Football Hall of Famer.

“I said, ‘OK, what is the job description?’ They said, ‘Well, basically you meet with all the agents of the 17 and 18-year-olds, and I thought, ‘I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself.'”

Safe to say Meyer is comfortable with his spot on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show for the foreseeable future.

Hear Meyer's story, as well from more on Nagy on the GM role in Normal in the clip.



