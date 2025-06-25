Sacramento State's bid join FBS was dealt a fatal blow on Tuesday when the Division I Council voted to deny the school's waiver request to join the NCAA's top division without a conference. Or was it?

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Sac State president Dr. Luke Wood vowed that not only will the Hornets play FBS football, they'll do it in 2026. He claimed Sacramento State met every "meaningful" benchmark to make the move.

"Sacramento State has met every meaningful benchmark for FBS membership, and we believe our university, our students, and the entire Sacramento region deserve major college football. We’re full steam ahead and we still plan to be playing FBS football in 2026," Wood tweeted.

