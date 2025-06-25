A new Kentucky law is changing how coaches are allowed to communicate with players

Beginning Friday, any Kentucky high school coach who likes, retweets or comments on a high school athlete's college commitment will be in direct violation of state law.

That's according to SB 181, which attempts to ban all one-to-one electronic communication between public school employees and volunteers and the students they serve.

SB 181 was introduced in February and signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear on April 1 after the Louisville Courier-Journal in December published an investigative series examining more than 80 cases of sexual misconduct by Kentucky middle- and high-school coaches across a 15-year period. In response to that, Kentucky is banning all electronic communication between coaches and students through text message, third-party messaging apps (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.) and social media.

Due to new KY law (SB 181), coaches & teachers must use school-approved platforms for all student communication. This graphic shows what’s allowed—and what’s not—to keep everyone safe and compliant. pic.twitter.com/vREbl2ZrM9 — Coach Wes Johnson (@coachwesj) June 24, 2025

The law goes into effect Friday, but Jefferson County Public Schools (the state's largest school district) is already operating under SB 181 by directing staff to communicate to students only via district email or through parents through Aug. 1. After that, staff will communicate through a district-approved app.

With the obvious caveat that one case of sexual abuse is too many, critics of SB 181 argue it punishes the vast majority of staff who do nothing wrong and, worse, will fail to prevent future cases of sexual misconduct. "Let's just be honest here, the bad actors are still going to find another way," a JCPS parent and coach told the Courier-Journal.

Proponents of the bill argue that limiting digital communication to exist solely within clear boundaries will protect not just students, but will also protect staff from unfair accusations and the school system as a whole from liability.

"We needed to enact something for student safety and accountability, not only to protect the students but also to protect our teachers and school systems,” Kentucky state senator Mike Wilson told the Franklin Favorite.