Former Alabama quarterback shares story of time Nick Saban sent Jeremy Pruitt to guard house from Lane Kiffin

Back in 2008, before developing into a multiple time All-SEC and All-American at Alabama where he would help the Tide capture three national titles while taking home a number of additional awards, AJ McCarron was a standout at St. Paul's Episcopal School (Mobile, AL) being recruited by some of the top programs in the country.

His recruiting process is littered with a number of good stories that stay under wraps, but on his podcast Dynasty, McCarron recalled a story in high school where Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin and Jeremy Pruitt all intersected.

Leading up to the 2009 season, Kiffin was entering his first season as the head coach at Tennessee, and Saban was early on in his build of what would become one of the most impressive college football dynasties of all time in Tuscaloosa, while Pruitt was working on the Tide's staff in a support staff role.

Saban had tasked Pruitt to stake out McCarron's home to make sure that the Vols weren't creeping in on their homegrown prospect.

As you picture Pruitt staked out like a cop in a suburban neighborhood keeping watch on a house, it's worth noting that he was there for two days following strict orders from Saban making sure no one in orange was approaching the house.

McCarron shares that one day he was sleeping and he woke up to banging on his bedroom window, and he opens the blinds only to see Kiffin and the entire Vols offensive staff.

After letting them in and holding court for a while, McCarron got a call from Saban about an hour or so after Kiffin and the staff left his home just to check in. McCarron would go on to share with Saban that the Vols staff had just left the house, which angered Saban - who thought he had the place staked out with a trusted assistant.

As McCarron shares, Saban immediately called Pruitt who insisted that no one had been in or out of the house all day, and just to be sure Pruitt went to the door to check in. A little old lady answered only to share that he was at the wrong house the entire time.

Turns out, Pruitt was about six houses down from the McCarron residence and that led to what we can only imagine was a legendary butt-chewing from Saban.

Former Tide running back Trent Richardson would go on to share Pruitt was directed to do the same outside his house, and I'm betting he double, triple, and quadruple-checked the address when Saban had him do that one.

Hear McCarron share the story in the clip.

