Kentucky and Mark Stoops reportedly issue raise and extension to top assistant

Eric Wolford was one of many coaches who were directly affected by the retirement of Nick Saban following the 2023 season, and after leaving Tuscaloosa after two seasons working with the Crimson Tide offensive line, the veteran offensive line coach landed on his feet in the SEC back with Mark Stoops and Kentucky who he previously worked with during the 2021 season.

Now, coming off a disappointing 4-8 campaign last fall, Stops and the Wildcats have inked Wolford to an extension complete with a raise, according to a report from On3.

Wolford, who was entering the final year of his contract, has signed a one-year contract that comes with a $100k pay bump coming up in July, the report shares. He is now set to make $900k this fall, and $925k next season in Lexington.

Last season, while still owed money from Alabama, Wolford earned $350k coaching the UK offensive line.

The report adds that that Wolford's buyout remains unchanged with the new deal, as he would owe UK $500k for each year remaining on the deal were he to leave for another coaching position.

Wolford, a Youngstown native who led the Youngstown State (FCS - OH) program for five seasons, joins Bush Hamdan (OC / QBs), Vince Marrow (TEs), and L'Damian Washington (WRs) as Kentucky assistants under contract now for more than one season. Meanwhile, the rest of the assistant coaches have contracts set to expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, with Stoops singed through 2031 currently.

