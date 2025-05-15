Press conference moment following NBA playoff win hatches latest "job is not finished" motto

I've written thousands of articles over the years for FootballScoop, but I can't recall a single instance where an NBA press conference quote ends up on football t-shirts everywhere.

Yet, I'm confident that's where this piece is heading.

Last night, after Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves dismantled the Golden State Warriors to send them home after improving to 4-1 in the series, Edwards chimed in on a question meant for fellow star player and NBA veteran Rudy Gobert to say that they're not satisfied with the series win and have bigger goals in mind.

"That's exactly how it feels," Gobert, who is with his second NBA team after spending 2013-22 with the Jazz, adds.

"It feels good to get to that step, but it's...stomach is not full. Not at all," the French-born NBA vet shared.

What started as a simple search for the right words in his second language for Gobert turned into a quote coaches everywhere are going to love and appreciate...and will more than likely end up on some t-shirts.

Here's to making sure "stomach is not full," becomes the new "job is not finished."

"Stomach is not full."



Rudy Gobert's version of "Job's not finished." pic.twitter.com/2EMxGxb1W7 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 15, 2025