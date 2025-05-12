Former Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes takes Division II wide receivers job

Central State has hired Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes as its new wide receivers coach, the program announced Monday.

Central State is an HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio, in between Columbus and Cincinnati. The Marauders compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Division II; the club went 1-9 in 2024.

Holmes, of course, was a member of Ohio State's 2002 national championship squad who was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006. He was the MVP of the black and gold's Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals, catching nine passes for 131 yards and one of the most spectacular touchdowns in Super Bowl history.

Holmes played nine seasons for the Steelers, Jets and Bears, nabbing 389 catches and 36 touchdowns in his career.

He joins a growing cohort of 1990s and 2000s NFL stars in college coaching, following Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (first hired in 2020), Bowling Green head coach Eddie George (first hired in 2021), Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick (2025), Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson (2025), Colorado pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp (2024) and Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk (2025). Holmes's fellow starting wide receiver on the Steelers' 2008 championship squad, Hines Ward, is entering his second season as Arizona State's wide receivers coach.

HUGE hire for the Central State Marauders!

Super Bowl MVP & NFL veteran Santonio Holmes is joining the staff to lead our wide receivers!

Another elite addition by HC Tony Carter, bringing championship experience and WR excellence to the Yard. @FootballScoop @steelers @nyjets @nfl pic.twitter.com/XkT2K2iIwj — Central State Marauders Football 🏴‍☠️ (@GoMaraudersFB) May 12, 2025