Assistant coach arrested after 40 helmets go missing

The phrase "Florida man" has become a quite popular internet meme over the past decade or so, as the phrase is normally followed by a headline that is borderline unbelievable.

That's certainly the case with this recent story out of Florida, where WFLA 8 shares a high school coach was arrested after coaches at Lakeland high school were preparing for spring practices, only to find out they had a bunch of helmets missing.

That revelation led them to pull surveillance video, which showed assistant coach Azadrean Yarde loading up about 40 of the program's most valuable physical assets into his car.

Yarde also served as a janitor at the school.

After making about seven different trips to two different used sporting goods stores in the areas, Yarde was able to sell the stolen football helmets, but he didn't make much.

Photos from the secondhand stores shares on WFLA show what appears to be various Riddell SpeedFlex helmets, which coaches will recognize as the model of helmets they pay up to $500 retail for.

Yarde sold about 40 helmets between the pair of stores, and made less than $1,000.

A manager at one of those stores shares that Yarde had a "very convincing" story when he was asked why these helmets kept showing up at the stores, sharing that the school was phasing out helmets to replace them with newer ones.

When confronted, Yarde owned the mistake and confessed, and is no longer employed with the school and is facing multiple felony charges which include dealing stolen property and grand theft.

Seven helmets in total ended up being sold to customers, so law enforcement is continuing to try and track those down, but about 33 of the helmets have since been returned to Lakeland HS.