NFL levies hefty fine to Falcons for draft day prank call to Shadeur Sanders

The slide of Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders was already the story of the NFL Draft last weekend, and the now famous prank phone call added jet fuel to the storyline that ended up contributing to a significant ratings boost of viewers for the event.

Today, days after the public apology from the Jax Ulbrich - the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich - for taking down the confidential cell phone number of Sanders from an unlocked iPad, the NFL has come down with a pair of hefty fines.

As an organization, the Falcons have been issued a fine of $250k and Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100k himself, both for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”

The Falcons shared a statement regarding the discipline, sharing that they've been proactive in addressing the leak of the number.

To end the statement, the Falcons add that the Ulbrich family is "working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives" in relation to the incident.

Sanders eventually came off the board with a legit phone call from the Browns in the fifth round with pick 144.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



