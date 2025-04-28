NCAA hits two former Michigan assistants hit with show-cause penalties

The NCAA has announced a pair of decisions today to hand out NCAA show-cause penalties to two former Michigan coaches under Jim Harbaugh.

As a result of ongoing investigations into recruiting violations both former Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and former defensive pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale have each been issued show-causes.

For Minter, now with Jim Harbaugh as the Chargers defensive coordinator, the NCAA found multiple impermissible early recruiting communications that took place prior to June 15 of the prospect's sophomore year of high school. Minter was aware of the impermissible nature of the communications, but chose not to report them to Michigan's compliance office.

Minter has agreed to a one-year show-cause as a result.

Clinkscale's recruiting violations came in the form of impermissible benefits provided to a prospect or their families during the recruiting process, and after he left Michigan Clinkscale failed to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation when he did not provide full and complete information during his interview with NCAA officials. However, Clinkscale did later acknowledge his violations, and his role in them.

For his role, Clinkscale must serve a two-year show-cause and if he were to work at an NCAA institution he would be subject to a suspension of 50% of the team's regular season contests.

Clinkscale is also now a member of the Chargers staff under Harbaugh as defensive backs coach.

The NCAA Division I committee on infractions previously made the decision to separate the cases individually, and findings regarding the school and five remaining individuals will be released at a later date.

via @RealTonyGarcia

