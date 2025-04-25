NCAA leans into sharing gambling data

Less than five months after meeting on Capitol Hill to urge congressional leaders to ban "prop bets" -- oftentimes player-specific wagers that hinge on an individual's performance, the NCAA has partnered with a third party data analytics company to share its proprietary information with gambling sportsbooks.

In news first reported Friday by Sportico, the NCAA has partnered with Genius Sports to have its data distributed directly to casinos.

Already partnered with the NCAA, Genius Sports negotiated an expansion and extension in its deal with college athletics' governing body; the two now are partnered through 2032.

While the deal allows Genius to distribute "live data from all NCAA Championships" through that 2032 season; the live information-distribution -- which Genius can sell to casinos -- does include both the NCAA Men's and Women's March Madness events.

However, the pact does not include college football postseason games at the FBS level nor does it include the College Football Playoff.

Per the release from Genius Sports:

Genius Sports confirmed as the exclusive provider of official NCAA data to licensed sportsbooks for March Madness and all post-season tournaments through 2032.

NCAA LiveStats to remain free for all member schools, delivering trusted, real-time data for over 70,000 games each year.

GeniusIQ, a next-generation AI platform, will enhance LiveStats to power real-time analytics, advanced coaching insights, and immersive fan experiences.

New Authorized Gaming Licensee (AGL) program provides sportsbooks with exclusive access to official NCAA data and NCAA marks.

Expanded integrity safeguards will reinforce fair play and protect student-athletes through proactive integrity monitoring and responsible gaming practices.