Sources: Texas nearing decision to bring wearable technology and coach-to-player communication to high school level

Sources tell FootballScoop that the state of Texas is on the verge of bringing wearable technology to the high school football field.

Approved for use at the FBS level last year, sources share the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is approaching a decision that would bring one-way coach-to-player communication to The Lone Star State’s prep ranks. While the NCAA allows for in helmet communication specifically, Texas is exploring the adoption of wearable technology as that means of communication.

Approval would mark a dramatic change over how technology has been utilized by the state's coaches in-game over the last few seasons.

2024 marked the first year coaches in Texas were allowed to have tablets in-game. Whlle most states allow for video replay review on tablets on the sidelines, the UIL decided to limit the use of that technology to the coaching booth in-game and the locker rooms during halftime and not allow them on the sidelines.

Last night, Carl Padilla also shared he's hearing the same type of whispers among coaches, adding that not only is the UIL prepared to loosen the reigns on in-game technology with wearables, but unlike the NCAA, they're not going to limit how many players have it, and there won't be a cut off regarding when coach-to-player communication ends.

While that very likely may be the case, our sources were unable to confirm those particular details as everyone awaits official word from the UIL.

A number of technology companies have positioned themselves very well for this type of move from a state association, with GoRout being one that notable company that is already providing legal wearable technology for in-game use in both baseball and softball in a number of state.

Sounds like official word and guidelines are expected to come from the UIL soon, so stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.







