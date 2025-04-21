Photos: This has to be the best high school helmet in the country

The community of Fisher, IL is a small farming community located near Champaign with a population of just under 2,000 folks.

Their local high school lists the enrollment at about 280 kids, which - all things considered - is pretty small by the standard of nearly any state in the country.

On paper, it would seem like Fisher is the type of place that could easily roll with a block letter logo, or something super generic they've held onto in the name of "tradition."

However, the mascot for athletics at Fisher? The Bunnies.

That's where things get interesting.

The team's helmets, which won the Illinois Helmet Challenge hosted by local news outlet WCIA back during COVID where they were a 7-seed and knocked off the top seed Minooka Indians thanks to a Twitter poll, features a unique spin on their on-of-a-kind mascot and logo.

On its own, the bunny logo used by athletics is awesome, but they put their own spin on the decal, placed it at the front of the helmet - where it looks extra menacing (as menacing as a bunny could possibly look), and the icing on the cake is the carrots used as the award decals.

A post from Andy Staples brought the helmet into the limelight recently, where he refers to the logo as "murder Bugs."

For what it's worth, Illinois is a state with a number of unique high school nicknames. The state is home to the Freeburg Midgets, Freeport Pretzels, and Centralia Orphans - just to point out a few.

Here's a few additional looks at the helmet that has people talking.

What an awesome helmet from the Fisher Bunnies here in the NBC Sports Chicago office. The carrots are the award stickers. pic.twitter.com/OV7Biuwb0l — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) October 20, 2018

Homecoming is TONIGHT! 7:00 PM at Kellar Field. Homecoming Attendants and Court will be introduced promptly at 6:40 PM. #WeAreFisher #FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/8BEk7aCXRP — Fisher Bunnies Athletics (@BunnieAthletics) October 4, 2024



