NFL data says concussions hit a record low this past year

For the first time since they began tracking concussion data in 2015, the NFL recorded its fewest number of concussions this past season.

182 total concussions took place during games and practice, which is a remarkable number if you consider (or if data was ever available for) the total number of practice and game snaps players experience.

The average of the last five seasons, not counting the COVID cancelled 2020 season, was 211 concussions per season.

Part of the credit for the decrease in concussions has been attributed to the change to the Dynamic Kickoff, which made its debut this past fall.

The new kickoff format resulted in a touchback rate of 64%, while nearly 33% of all kickoffs were returned. Both were noted improvements from last year without the dynamic kickoff rule.

Interestingly enough, concussion totals on kickoffs themselves were the same as they were in 2023, staying steady at 8 total. However, since there were more returns overall, the concussion rate dropped.

Aiming to prevent high speed helmet impacts was a priority for the NFL in changing the traditional kickoff, and early returns show it has done exactly that, and more.

Strain injuries to the lower body extremities were also their lowest since at least 2018, the NFL noted as well.

So what does this mean?

For starters, I would venture to guess that the college and high school levels see changes to kickoffs similar to what the NFL has adopted sooner rather than later.

One year of NFL data likely isn't enough to spark those changes right away though.

The NFL's adoption of Guardian Caps during practices and training camp is another obvious change that many will point to for the concussions reduction, with merit while others will credit targeting rules and enforcement.