Bob Chesney explains the difference between goals and standards at UCLA, and details "exposed or revealed" message to UCLA depth chart

Bob Chesney has #12 UCLA sitting at 5-0 in his first season in Westwood and one of the most impressive surprises in college football

However, while fans of college football have admired the quick success, he isn't framing that undefeated start as a goal checked off.

Appearing on The Triple Option podcast this week, Chesney drew a clean line between a few words coaches often use interchangeably - goals, standards, and process.

"Goals are for people that want to win once," Chesney said. "Process and standards are for people that want to win longterm."

He made the point during a conversation about injuries, and UCLA is living that reality right now. Senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava left Saturday's game at Oregon after taking a hit late in the second quarter, and reports since have shared that he's likely out for the remainder of the season.

The Bruins won anyway. Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach played the entire second half and attempted only six passes, while running back Wayne Knight ran for 103 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in a 17-15 win over #13 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. UCLA entered that game in ranked #21, and the Ducks played without starting quarterback Dante Moore, who was out with a concussion.

"Yeah, I mean, we've been talking about this for a very long time," Chesney said. "I mean you're playing a game, this is football, it's physical. It's very rare to make it through an entire season fully intact. That's not the easiest thing to do in a contact sport. And I thought for our guys, they understand that and they are prepared for that.

"Our job is to support the guys that can't go, and ultimately prepare the guys that can because that's going to be the case in this sport. Not just, you know, at our level, look at the NFL, look all the way down the Pop Warner if you'd like, but you're going to have guys that cannot make it the whole season."

"Our job has to be [to] be ready and that's what the message was the other day," Chesney said. "If you think you're a three, get ready. You might be a two. If you're thinking you're two, get ready; you might be one.

"And when that light shines on you, I've been saying it from the beginning of time here, when that shines on you, you're either exposed or revealed. So let's make sure that you're revealed."

That "exposed or revealed" line is about as clean a way to put phrase the "next man up" mentality as I've heard out there, and it fits just as well in a high school locker room on a Monday as it does in the Big Ten.

UCLA hired Chesney on December 6, 2025, after two seasons at James Madison. He went 9-4 in 2024 and won the first bowl game in program history, beating Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2025, the Dukes went 12-2, went 8-0 in Sun Belt play, beat Troy 31-14 for the conference title and earned a College Football Playoff berth.

That playoff run ended at Oregon, a 51-34 loss in the first round on December 20. Ten months later, Chesney went back to Eugene and beat the Ducks.

Before JMU, Chesney won five straight Patriot League titles at Holy Cross from 2019 to 2023, including a 12-1 season in 2022 that ended in the FCS quarterfinals. He also had head coaching stops at Assumption (D-II - MA) and Salve Regina (D-III - RI), and spent time as an assistant at the small college level at Johns Hopkins, King's and Delaware Valley.

He inherited a UCLA program that went 3-9 in 2025. Five games in, the Bruins are 3-0 in the Big Ten and get Wisconsin on Saturday at 7:30pm EST.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



