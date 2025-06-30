Geno Demarco, the longest tenured coach in Division III football, set to step down

After a historic run leading the Geneva College (D-III - PA), head coach Geno DeMarco has announced this fall will be his final season.

The 2025 campaign will mark the 33rd season for DeMarco, who is the school's record holder with 167 career wins.

DeMarco has patrolled the sidelines at Geneva as their head coach dating back to 1993, making him the longest active tenured coach at the Division III level, and he's tied for the longest active tenured head coach at any level of NCAA play.

He led the program to four NAIA playoff appearances and has a total of 13 post season appearances during his time with the program while collecting nine Coach of the Year honors from the NAIA and NCCAA levels.

The school's announcement of the news also notes that DeMarco has coached nearly 200 young men who have themselves decided to enter the coaching profession, many of them rising to the role of head coach throughout the region surrounding Geneva.

DeMarco, who has been inducted into the New Brighton Sports Hall of Fame, Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, and was recently inducted into the NCCAA Hall of Fame in 2023, will continue to work with the school he has dedicated so much of his life to and plans to transition to an assistant coaching role with the program while continuing to serve the school in a different capacity.

The school will conduct a national search for its next head coach immediately upon the completion of the 2025 season.

They open their season at Widener on September 6th before heading back home for a two-game stretch in Beaver Falls against Shenandoah and then open PAC league play with Saint Vincent. The last home game of the DeMarco era will be November 8th against Washington and Jefferson before the team hits the road for the season finale in Cleveland at Case Western Reserve.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.