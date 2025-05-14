Kyle Whittingham shares last year's 5-7 season compelled him to come back for another year

Utah under Kyle Whittingham has been one of the most consistent programs in college football over the years.

Last year's 5-7 finish in their first season as a member of the Big 12 was uncharacteristic for the Utes, who have won at least eight games in all but one full season dating back to 2013 under Whittingham.

While being interviewed on the Unafraid Show with George Wrighster, Whittingham was asked about the rumors of a pending retirement being right around the corner since the program has moved forward with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley appointed as the Utes head-coach-in-waiting.

Whittingham said the struggles last year were a big reason why he decided to come back to lead the program in 2025.

"I just couldn't go out after last year's frustrations and the way things went down last year. 5-7 is not who we are. That's not what we're used to, and to say that was going to be my last opportunity to coach and live with that, I couldn't...I just couldn't do that. It left a bad taste in my mouth."

After sharing he's looking at things on a year-to-year basis, Whittingham goes on to share the typical response coaches near retirement often have, that he plans to stick around and coach for as long as he's excited about coming into the office every day and the day that excitement dies, he will know it's time to step away.

Later on in the interview, Whittingham goes on to shed some light on how part of their recruiting process is he and his staff having to dispel myths spread by other programs about what Utah is like.

Those rumors range from recruits having to ride in a horse and buggy if they were to go to Utah, and the state only having dirt roads to all the coaches having six wives.

Hear more from Whittingham in the clip.

