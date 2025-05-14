Charlotte releases plans to expand Jerry Richardson Stadium

The excitement of the Tim Albin era at Charlotte has been on full display as all-time highs for first-time season ticket buyers are nearing an all-time high for the 49ers program, and the school has also shared a stadium upgrade is on the way.

The school, still in its infancy as an FBS program after starting up under the leadership of Brad Lambert back in 2013, announced today that a groundbreaking ceremony for the first expansion phase at Jerry Richardson Stadium is set for late August.

Over the next two seasons, with "as little interruption to the game day experience" as possible, the first phase of construction will take place to deliver a high-end premium space and more seating capacity to the stadium.

The new tower being added will provide a space for year-round usage for Niners student-athletes for dining, and is also set to provide space for suites, logo boxes, ledge seating, and indoor club, and patio space on the east and west sides.

Visiting the facilities a few seasons ago when the AFCA Convention was in Charlotte, members of Biff Poggi's first-year staff shared concerns about the limitations that the facility had, and this looks like the beginning stages of addressing some of those limitations as Albin takes the reigns after a successful run as the head coach at Ohio.

Below are four new renderings shared by Charlotte of the planned expansion.

Credit: Charlotte Athletics

Credit: Charlotte Athletics

Credit: Charlotte Athletics

Credit: Charlotte Athletics











