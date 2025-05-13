Sources: LSU adding former Tennessee OL to offensive staff

The Lampley name has legacy connotations at the University of Tennessee, but now it's set to make a mark at an SEC rival: LSU.

Jackson Lampley, a former consensus four-star offensive line prospect from Nashville-area powerhouse Montgomery Bell Academy and the son of former Vols SEC Champion offensive lineman and ex-Nashville Sports Council President Brad Lampley, is transitioning from the playing field to the coaching booth.

Sources tell FootballScoop Tuesday that Lampley is being hired into Brian Kelly's LSU program. He will serve the Tigers as an offensive intern.

The move comes on the heels of Jackson Lampley's enduring career on Rocky Top, a time in which he appeared in 52 games and served a selfless role along the Vols' offensive front en route to the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Lampley had talked with other SEC programs sources told FootballScoop and also spent time around coaches from multiple FCS and FBS programs, including Power Conference coordinators, during the AFCA Convention in Charlotte last January.

His father, the son of the late, legendary Louisville Trinity coach Dennis Lampley and former Rocky Top roommate of Peyton Manning, also briefly served on the coaching staff at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer before he transitioned into a distinguished career that's included serving on UT's Board of Trustees as well as Chairman of the Music City Bowl and on the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame's Board of Directors.

Jackson Lampley, who capped his collegiate playing career with his finest work in a season that saw him not allow a single quarterback hit or pressure in more than 230 snaps along the interior, also was a consensus top-10 prospect in the Volunteer State coming out of high school in the 2018 class and was honored on nearly a half-dozen All-State teams across his sterling prep career.

LSU is entering its fourth year under Kelly, who led the Tigers to the SEC Championship game in 2022 but dipped to a disappointing 9-4 campaign last fall.