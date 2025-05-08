Cincinnati reportedly filling spot on staff with veteran coordinator

Scott Satterfield is reportedly filling a key opening on his staff with a veteran special teams presence.

Middle Tennessee State's Luke Paschall, who was entering his second season on Derek Mason's staff, is expected to be the Bearcats new special teams coordinator, CBS Sports shares today.

Paschall is a veteran special teams coordinator with a decade experience.

Previous stops for the special teams veteran include Arkansas State, North Carolina, UMass and Louisiana before joining the MTSU staff.

In addition to his special teams duties, Paschall has coached receivers at Arkansas State, UNC and UMass, and has spent time in support staff roles at Ole Miss and Oklahoma State earlier in his career as well.

At Cincinnati, he joins Satterfield's staff where the former Appalachian State and Louisville head coach is heading into his third season and is seeking to secure their first bowl berth. Satterfield is 8-16 overall since arriving at Cinci, and he went 25-24 at Louisville and was an impressive 51-24 at App State.