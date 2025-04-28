Sources: Sioux Falls assistant stepping away from coaching; program seeks offensive help

Ryan Springer, a promising, young offensive line coach with FBS experience at Fresno State, is stepping away from collegiate coaching, sources tell FootballScoop Monday night.

Most recently the offensive line coach at NCAA Division II program Sioux Falls, Springer has experience at well-regarded FBS Group of Five program Fresno State, among other stops.

He's coached more than two years at Sioux Falls.

But sources tell FootballScoop that Springer is electing to step away from collegiate coaching, a move occurring on the same day that Penn State staffer Keith Bruno -- a special teams expert -- also is making the same decision, FootballScoop is told.

Springer is a former all-conference offensive lineman at his alma mater, Willamette University. He's also coached at Montana Tech.

With his departure, sources tell FootballScoop, Sioux Falls is set to immediately look for a replacement for Springer, on staff with the program since January 2023.