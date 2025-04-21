Coach Prime: "So we gotta die to get recognized?"

Last week, Colorado's decision to retire the numbers of Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shadeur Sanders set social media on fire with criticism toward both Coach Prime and Colorado.

Just four other Buffs have had their numbers retired, the most recent being Rashaan Salaam, who had to wait over two decades before his number was honored posthumously about a year after his death. Iconic players like Kordell Stewart, Michael Westbrook, and Darian Hagan among a bunch of others that have a strong case from the program's glory days still have yet to have their day in the sun.

A few days after the original announcement on Travis and Shadeur, Prime defended the decision the retire his son's number by insisting that, despite the quarterbacks 13-12 record overall in two seasons with the program, "If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't be having this discussion."

Saturday, following the team's spring game and the number retirements, Prime again clapped back at the widespread criticism with a pretty darn good one-liner after pointing out Rashaan's number was retired following his untimely passing and the same goes for other past Buffs who were honored.

"So we gotta die to get recognized?"

The statement had every person in the room dead quiet.

"Ain't nobody said nothing in the church right now," Prime points out. "Everybody has something to say otherwise."

"Hey man. Give people their flowers while they can enjoy them. While they can smell them. That's how I get down."

Further justifying the quick decision to retire the numbers, Prime credited athletic director Rick George with deciding to act quickly, and also pointed out to all in attendance that we live in a "now generation."

Hear Prime's full thoughts in the clip.

