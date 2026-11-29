Charlotte is staying the course.

Sources confirm to FootballScoop the 49ers plan to keep Tim Albin as their head coach. The same has been shared via a report from CBS Sports on Sunday.

The news comes one day after Charlotte closed a second straight 1-11 season with a close 28-26 loss to Navy on Senior Day at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

That finale captured a lot of Albin's second year in one afternoon. Conner Harrell threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, Derrick Eley caught eight passes for 199 yards, and Gavin Willis set the program's single-season tackle record with 17 stops. Charlotte pulled within two late, but Navy cornerback Bryce Allen intercepted the potential game-tying two-point conversion with 56 seconds left.

Close wasn't enough, and it hasn't been for two years.

The 2026 season opened with a triple-overtime loss to FCS opponent The Citadel, and the 49ers dropped their next five as well. That stretch bottomed out with a 59-8 homecoming loss to Memphis on October 3. "It's my responsibility to get it fixed, end of story," Albin said afterward.

Charlotte snapped a 15-game losing streak on October 17 with a 38-31 win at Temple, as Harrell accounted for four touchdowns. That was Albin's first win over an FBS opponent and his first conference win with the 49ers. The rest of the way brought losses to UAB (23-12) and East Carolina (17-16), a game in which Charlotte managed 22 yards of offense after halftime, before the near miss against Navy.

Year one went the same way on paper. Charlotte finished 1-11 and 0-8 in league play in 2025, with the lone win a 42-35 comeback over FCS Monmouth on Albin's 60th birthday. That puts him at 2-22 through two seasons.

The resume that got him the job remains real. Albin spent 20 years at Ohio, the first 16 as Frank Solich's offensive coordinator, and added associate head coach duties in 2019. He took over when Solich retired in July 2021, went 3-9 in his first season, then reeled off three straight 10-win seasons. He was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2024, and his final game in Athens was a 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in the MAC title game, the Bobcats' first league championship since 1968. He left with a 33-19 record. Before Ohio, he won an NAIA national title with a 13-0 team at his alma mater, Northwestern Oklahoma State, in 1999, then spent three seasons as a graduate assistant under Solich at Nebraska.

Charlotte also knows what coaching turnover looks and feels like.

Albin is the program's third head coach since the 2022 season, and his predecessor, Biff Poggi, was fired with two games left in 2024 after going 6-16. CBS Sports listed Charlotte among the Group of Six jobs to watch in late October, when the 49ers were 2-17 under Albin.

There's also the staff piece. Last January, we shared the story of Albin adding a veteran defensive coach after co-defensive coordinator Kurt Mattix left to become Ohio's defensive coordinator under John Hauser. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Nate Faanes just finished their second seasons, and how Albin handles that staff this winter will tell everyone a lot about year three.

To simply have patience is something that no fan base wants to hear after a 2-22 start to a coach's tenure, but Albin went 3-9 in his first year as a head coach in Athens and followed it with three straight 10-win seasons.

Charlotte is betting there is a version of that turnaround left in him, and the Navy game showed a team that kept competing to the final snap.