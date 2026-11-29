New Mexico State has fired head coach Tony Sanchez after three seasons, the University has announced.

Sanchez finished 10-26 at his alma mater, including 6-18 in Conference USA. The Aggies went 3-9 in 2024, 4-8 in 2025 and 3-9 this season, closing with a five-game losing streak after a 49-35 loss at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

New Mexico State named Sanchez its 36th head coach on Dec. 23, 2023, the same day Jerry Kill stepped down after leading the Aggies to back-to-back bowl games, including a 10-win season in 2023. Sanchez had been Kill's wide receivers coach for those two years after playing for the program in the mid-1990s, when he caught 54 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He began putting his own staff together after the hire.

The school's announcement made it clear they planned to move fast and athletic director Joe Fields has already been vetting candidates, "A national search for our next head football coach is well underway, and we are committed to identifying a leader who will build on the foundation of this program and move Aggie football forward.



"I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Aggie football and announcing our new head coach very soon."

Fields, who started as New Mexico State's athletic director on Oct. 8, 2025, did not hire Sanchez. The university has not announced the move, and no interim coach has been named.

Before returning to Las Cruces, Sanchez went 20-40 in five seasons as UNLV's head coach from 2015-19. FootballScoop reported at the time that the Rebels were parting ways with him after he helped raise money for the school's $34 million Fertitta Football Complex. He spent 2021 as an offensive analyst at TCU, then rejoined Kill at New Mexico State. His reputation was built at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he went 85-5 from 2009-14, won six straight Nevada 4A state titles and was named the 2014 USA Today High School Football Coach of the Year.

Sanchez is 30-66 as a college head coach.