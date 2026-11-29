Fran Brown addressed his job at Syracuse on Saturday, after No. 4 Notre Dame beat the Orange 52-17 at the JMA Wireless Dome and left them 5-7, out of a bowl for the second straight season. The third-year coach said he wants to stay. In the same answer, he said that if Syracuse told him to leave, the players would probably go with him.

"Not trying to threaten anybody or anything, but if you try to tell me to leave, I'm just being honest with you, everybody else will probably follow," Brown said.

“If you try to tell me to leave… everybody else would probably follow.” @CuseFootball head coach Fran Brown discusses job security. https://t.co/OUfxXqYch4 — WAER Sports (@WAERSports) November 28, 2026

The line came as Brown was asked to evaluate the job he has done. He finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the ACC, and he did not pretend to be satisfied with it.

"I mean, we were 5-7, so I'm not comfortable with that," Brown said. "That's like losing. I'm not a loser."

He said the administration has decisions to make, then made his own case for coming back, and he tied that case to the roster.

"They've got decisions that they have to make. I want to be here. I want to be the next head coach. In the same sense, I know that they have decisions and things they have to make. I can recruit too, though. I got a lot of players. I think a lot of players came to play for me, so that's something else that a lot of guys gotta look at."

Brown was hired on Nov. 28, 2023, three years to the day before Saturday's finale, after two seasons as Georgia's defensive backs coach. He went 10-3 in 2024 with a healthy Kyle McCord at quarterback. Syracuse fell to 3-9 the next year, and Brown made multiple staff changes after that season. He is 18-19 in three years at Syracuse, and 8-16 over the last two.

Brown pointed to quarterback health when he discussed that record. Steve Angeli went 3-1 as the starter last season before a season-ending Achilles injury, and Syracuse won three of four games with him in the middle of this season after a PRP injection, syracuse.com reported. Malachi Nelson started Saturday's loss and threw three interceptions. "So the 18-19, when he does have a quarterback and they're healthy, look how far they go," Brown said. "When the quarterbacks play, that are in the mix, and they continuously go, look at the record."

FootballScoop noted heading into the weekend that Syracuse needed a win over Notre Dame, a 24-point favorite, to become bowl eligible. The Irish, now 11-1, pulled away after Syracuse's opening touchdown, led 35-10 at halftime and finished with 520 yards to the Orange's 357.

Whether Brown gets a fourth season is not his decision, and the person who will make it is still relatively new on the job. Athletic director Bryan Blair, hired this year, did not hire Brown (John Wildhack did). On Nov. 13, when the Orange were 4-5 with three games left, Blair told Syracuse.com he expected Brown to return in 2027. "I have no reason to believe (he won't be back)," Blair said then. "Unless you know something I don't." Terms of Brown's contract have not been made public, and Syracuse has not announced an extension since the original 2023 deal.

Brown said Saturday he feels good about the program's resources and his support from the administration, including a recent conversation with Blair and an email about investing in the football program. He also listed problems he wants to fix, among them penalties, field goals and red-zone offense, and said it was too early to say whether his coordinators would be back.

Nothing has been announced about Brown's job. For now, the coach who once promised he was at Syracuse "for life" is making the case that he wants to stay, and that a lot of the roster came to play for him.