The Mountain West had a three-way logjam for the second spot in Friday's title game, and the computers settled it Sunday morning.

Dan Mullen and UNLV aren't going to like the answer.

North Dakota State will travel to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the Mountain West championship on Friday, December 4, after finishing ahead of UNLV and Wyoming in the league's composite metrics tiebreaker.

All three teams went 6-2 in conference play, and the results on the field went in a circle. UNLV beat North Dakota State 13-7 in October, North Dakota State beat Wyoming 28-0 in Fargo, and Wyoming won 41-35 in Las Vegas.

With each team at 1-1 against the group, the league went to its average of four national rankings: Connelly SP+, ESPN Strength of Record, KPI and SportSource.

North Dakota State averaged 38.25. UNLV came in at 66.25 and Wyoming at 93.25.

Dan Mullen made his case Saturday night, after the Rebels beat Nevada 34-14 to keep the Fremont Cannon red for a fifth straight year.

"I fully expect us to go," Mullen said in his postgame comments. "We beat them head-to-head. We played the toughest schedule. Everyone else got to play UTEP, but we didn't get to play UTEP and they're the only team without a win. So if you look at the opponents in the conference, we had the toughest. So I think that's a big deal for us."

Mullen would go on to note their resume included two wins over 10-win teams and added that all throughout the league meetings all year long they've talked about how head-to-head was going to be used as the tiebreaker.

"We have three teams that are tied. I think we'll be ahead of Wyoming, I don't know where the computer will put us. North Dakota State should be ahead of Wyoming, then it goes to head-to-head and we won the head-to-head so I think as long we're ahead of Wyoming I would expect us to go because that's the precedent the league set last year and that's what the meeting were all about in the spring."

"Unless the league lied to us or changed the rules..."

Dan Mullen is adamant that UNLV will be in the MWC Championship Game



Unless the league lied to him all year pic.twitter.com/5PW5Ar69Jp — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) November 29, 2026

He has a point on North Dakota State. The Rebels beat the Bison head-to-head, and they also handed New Mexico its only conference loss of the season. Neither the Bison nor the Cowboys can say that.

Wyoming is where the problem lies for UNLV. Once the Cowboys won at Allegiant Stadium, head-to-head stopped being a two-team conversation, and a three-team circle has no clean answer on the field.

UNLV has been on the other end of this before. The Rebels reached the 2023 title game through a computer tiebreaker, and last season they finished on top of a four-way tie at 6-2 using the same composite metrics, which sent them to Boise.

A year ago this week, Mullen told reporters there was "a computer out there that's going to figure it all out." This time it figured against him.

Mullen is in his second season in Las Vegas. His first Rebels team went 10-4 and reached the 2025 Mountain West title game, a 38-21 loss at Boise State. Before that, he went 69-46 at Mississippi State from 2009 to 2017 and 34-15 at Florida from 2018 to 2021, after serving as Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator on two national title teams in Gainesville.

This year's group sits at 8-4 and is bowl-eligible for the fourth straight year. Jackson Arnold threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a score against Nevada, and Jai'Den "Jet" Thomas set the program record with his 44th career touchdown.

On the other side, North Dakota State capped a 10-2 debut season at the FBS level under Tim Polasek, who spent 2021 through 2023 as Wyoming's offensive coordinator. The Bison's two losses came by a combined 11 points, 13-7 at UNLV and 21-16 at New Mexico. Friday is a rematch in Albuquerque against a Lobos team that finished 10-2 overall and 7-1 in league play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Mountain on FOX.

In a three-way circle where everyone did play, I think most coaches would rather see results carry more weight before the computers get a vote. Plenty of leagues check record against the next-highest team in the standings first, and in this case, UNLV is the only one of the three that beat New Mexico.

The Mountain West's rules are the rules, and the Bison earned their spot by the standard everyone knew going in. Mullen and the Rebels will now wait on a bowl assignment and Mullen will surely have some thoughts to share on being left out of the MW title game he will share the next time he finds himself in front of cameras.