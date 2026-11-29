Two Florida high school rivals in University Christian and Trinity Christian have played twice this fall. Both games ended at the 1-yard line, and both left a lot of people in the stands wondering what they had just watched.

University Christian beat top-seeded Trinity Christian 17-14 on Friday, November 27, to win the FHSAA Region 2-1A championship and earn a spot in the Class 1A final four.

It was only UC's second win over Trinity in the last 30 years, and the game's biggest moment turned when a flag was thrown for something none of the 22 players on the field did.

Instead, it was a flag on the crowd, and we were able to track down video of the entire moment playing out which is at the bottom of the article.

Trinity got the ball at its own 23 with 8:25 left, trailing by three, and drove to first-and-goal at the 9. Two penalties pushed the Conquerors back to the 12 before quarterback Terel Dallas ran for 4 and 6 yards. On third down with 1:42 left, Trinity was ruled down just short of the goal line.

A UC offside call then gave the Conquerors fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 with 35 seconds to play.

That's when things got a bit weird.

Officials then flagged Trinity for a sideline penalty, its second of the night, because the crowd packed into the area in the back of the end zone had crept too close to the playing surface. According to a report from The Florida Times-Union, that crowd included fans from both schools.

The 5-yard walkoff moved the ball to the 6 and turned out to be costly.

Trinity elected to kick the tying field goal. A number of players seem to got a hand on the field goal attempt, and UC was able to trot out the offense to run out the clock.

Verlon Dorminey, in his 36th season leading Trinity, told the Times-Union that officials have always given him a warning first.

"I've had officials come to me and tell me, 'Coach, you need to tell the P.A. announcer to tell everybody to back up or we're going to give you a penalty.' We've done that before," Dorminey said. "I've never had them just throw a penalty right off the get-go."

"A heck of a way to lose a ballgame," he added. "You've got the ball on the 1-inch line."

Anyone who has coached a big game in a packed small-school stadium has dealt with fans lining the end line. Officials have every right to keep that area clear, and nobody wants a kid running a fade into a crowd of spectators. But the standard procedure is the one Dorminey described: a stoppage, a warning, a PA announcement, and then a flag if it keeps happening.

A team with the ball inside the 1 and a chance to win a regional title never got to run a play from there because of where spectators were standing. That's a tough way for a season to end, regardless of what you think of the rule.

UC did plenty to put itself in that spot. The Christians built a 17-0 lead even after losing starting quarterback Harrison Leddy to injury, with backup Jonah Bedford's deflected pass landing with Jacoby Walker for a 94-yard score. Trinity answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dallas to Chris Grissett on the final play of the first half and an 80-yard Micah Anderson run on the first snap of the third quarter. Two more Trinity drives reached inside the UC 10 and ended in turnovers, including a diving interception of a tipped ball by Gavin Craig.

"We told them we had to play 48 minutes of football," UC coach David Penland III said. "They did tonight."

Back in August, Trinity won the first meeting 14-8 when officials ruled Leddy's quarterback sneak came up short and time expired with UC waiting to snap on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

Unfortunately for both teams, the night did not end with handshakes. Both teams drew unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on UC's two kneel-downs, and when the clock hit zero, UC players ran across the field toward the Trinity logo at midfield. A brief altercation followed that did not look good for anyone from both sides involved, involving both players and spectators, and security used what appeared to be pepper spray to break it up.

UC's buses would end up leaving with a police escort, according to reports online.

Penland said Trinity players "started tackling our dudes." Dorminey called it "kids losing their emotions," adding that his staff was "trying to line our kids up to shake hands. And then things just got out of hand."

Running to an opponent's midfield logo after a rivalry playoff win is asking for trouble, and rarely ends well and every adult in that stadium knows it.

The FHSAA has not said whether it will discipline either school. Earlier this year, the association banned several teams involved in fights from the postseason, including Open Division contender Miami Carol City.

UC (10-3) is scheduled to play in a December 4 semifinal once the FHSAA re-seeds the final four using the MaxPreps formula. Trinity finishes 8-5.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

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