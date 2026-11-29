Cincinnati is firing head coach Scott Satterfield after four seasons, FootballScoop has learned.

Satterfield finished 21-28 at Cincinnati and 12-24 in the Big 12. The Bearcats went 3-9 in 2023, 5-7 in 2024, 7-6 in 2025 and 6-6 this season.

This year's team started 4-0, then beat No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24 in October in what became the Red Raiders' only loss heading into the Big 12 Championship Game. Cincinnati lost four of its final five after that, including a 42-10 defeat at No. 10 BYU on Saturday that left the Bearcats 0-5 on the road. A 35-28 win over Colorado the week before made them bowl eligible for the second straight season.

The late fade followed a familiar pattern. Cincinnati opened 2025 at 7-1 and climbed as high as No. 17 in the AP poll before losing its last five games, including a Liberty Bowl defeat to Navy. After that season, the Bearcats hired Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody, who had coordinated Satterfield's defenses at Appalachian State.

Satterfield went 51-24 at Appalachian State from 2013-18, winning three straight Sun Belt titles from 2016-18, and 25-24 at Louisville from 2019-22. He is a two-time conference coach of the year and 97-76 as a college head coach.

The Cincinnati job remains one of the more appealing openings in the Big 12. The Bearcats play in Nippert Stadium, opened the $134 million Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center in 2025, and reached the College Football Playoff under Luke Fickell in 2021 after a long run of success that also included Brian Kelly. Athletic director John Cunningham, who hired Satterfield, will lead the search.