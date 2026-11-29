Alex Golesh heard a familiar line Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, after Auburn beat No. 6 Alabama 30-23 for its first Iron Bowl win in seven years and its first in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2010.

Somebody told the first-year coach to savor it.

"Somebody said after the game: 'Man, soak this in. It doesn't happen often,'" Golesh said. "I think that's probably the biggest thing that sticks out to me, it's that mindset that keeps bad programs bad and keeps good programs good. And that's the mindset that we, I think, are well on our way to changing."

Alex Golesh after Auburn's win over Alabama: "Somebody said after the game, 'Man, soak this in. It doesn't happen often'... It's that mindset that keeps bad programs bad and keeps good programs good. And that's the mindset that we, I think, are well on our way to changing." https://t.co/q3x3sOYOts — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 29, 2026





That is the standard Golesh has been preaching since Auburn walked off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens on Oct. 17. He said it again after the Iron Bowl.

"We're going to get this program to a point where you expect to win those games," Golesh said. "Whether anybody expected us to win it or not, there are 74 dudes in that locker room that did. There's about 100-and-some staff members that knew that we would. There's a head coach that believes in what we're doing, and a bunch of people in that building that believe in what we're doing and building the right way."

Golesh is in his first season on the Plains after leaving South Florida last November, a hire Auburn finalized the day after the Tigers' sixth straight Iron Bowl loss. The Tigers finished the regular season 8-4 and 5-4 in the SEC, their most wins since 2019, and they are bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. They closed the year with four consecutive victories, including road wins over both of their biggest rivals. Golesh is the first Auburn head coach to win the Iron Bowl in his first season since Gus Malzahn in 2013.

FootballScoop noted heading into the weekend that Auburn had not won in Tuscaloosa since the 2010 "Camback," and that the previous seven meetings had all gone to Alabama. The Tigers were a double-digit underdog again Saturday. Alabama had not lost at home to an unranked opponent since 2007. None of that, Golesh made clear, is the way he wants this program to think.

He got emotional relaying the message he had just given his team, tying it to his own path from the former Soviet Union to the Auburn job.

"I'll tell you what I told these guys, 'Man, if you could just learn in life that nobody can ever tell you what you can and can't do, where you will and won't go, and I'm a prime example of that.'" He paused, then added: "I don't want to make anything about me, but I'm a prime example of that. And if you could just learn in life to just put your head down and go to work. I'm the head coach at Auburn."

Auburn's official account spent the night posting videos of a program that is, at least for a night, done being told what it cannot do. One of them, a black-and-white, VHS-style montage the account captioned "Roll the tape," moves from the weight room and the practice field to former players telling this team what the Iron Bowl means. It closes in the visitors' locker room at Bryant-Denny, with Golesh talking about buying into the process and calling for the song he later admitted was his idea.

"Y'all know the words?" the account posted, with Golesh holding a football, asking who had the radio, and leading the room in "Dixieland Delight."

Y’all know the words? 🗣️ https://t.co/6osuWYiAay — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 29, 2026





"I don't know who has that radio back there. Listen to me. I want to listen to this Dixieland Delight one more time," Golesh said in the clip. "Can I get a cigar, anybody got a cigar?"

"That was my idea," he said later of the sing-along, a little sheepishly, after cigar smoke had already started to drift through the wall of the press conference.

On the field, the Tigers finished. Quarterback Byrum Brown ran 27 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, completed 8 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a score, and picked up a first down on third-and-15 with a 16-yard run that let Auburn run out the final five minutes. The go-ahead touchdown was a 4-yard throwback to tight end Arlis Boardingham, a tribute to Cam Newton's game-winning pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen in 2010. Golesh called Brown a warrior. "For all the nonsense that everybody kept saying early in the year, hopefully everybody realizes that without him this would have been a really, really hard foundation to lay."

Auburn's official account was still having fun with it after midnight, posting a clip aimed at the College Football Playoff account that ended with celebrating fans inside Bryant-Denny and the words "QUALITY LOSS" on the screen.

Quality Loss? @CFBPlayoff https://t.co/eoXjlhFnXP — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 29, 2026





The Tigers will learn their bowl destination next Sunday. Golesh has already said a bowl is not the standard he is chasing. Before he left the podium in Tuscaloosa, he made a promise about the next Iron Bowl.

"We're going to be playing this game a year from now for something just a little bit more than we did tonight. I can promise you that. And it just starts with belief."