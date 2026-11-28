Temple is beginning to make multiple staff changes, sources tell FootballScoop. The Owls concluded head coach KC Keeler's second season with a come-from-behind upset win at Memphis on Friday.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Walker is not expected to return, sources said. Walker came to Temple from Montana State, where he helped the Bobcats become one of the preeminent programs in FCS.

A strong candidate to replace Walker, sources said, is Scot Loeffler. The former Bowling Green head coach spent 2025 as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach and still lives in Philadelphia. Loeffler coordinated Temple's offense in 2011 under first-year head coach Steve Addazio, and from there took on coordinator roles at Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.

The 2026 season is Loeffler's first out of coaching, and he told the Toledo Blade back in May that the time away has reenergized him. Loeffler did some consulting work with Temple this season.

“You know what, I needed this more than ever,” Loeffler told the paper. “I've lost 30 pounds and I’ve finally learned how to sleep like a normal human being, which is unbelievable. This is going to give me the opportunity to coach for another 10 years.”

Other changes are expected to be announced in the coming days. After a 5-7 debut, Temple sunk to 3-9 this fall.