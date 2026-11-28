Sources tell FootballScoop that Arkansas State's search for Butch Jones' successor has expanded.

A search that began with former Arkansas State head coach Hugh Freeze now appears to be evaluating multiple options. Freeze went 10-2 in his one season in Jonesboro in 2011, winning the Sun Belt outright at 8-0 before leaving for Ole Miss, so a reunion made sense on paper early in the process. FootballScoop first reported on Nov. 16 that Arkansas State was moving on from Jones after six seasons. The school made it official the next afternoon, and associate head coach Jalen Ortiz is serving as interim head coach for the rest of the year.

The Red Wolves close their regular season today against Troy, with Ortiz on the sideline.

Ideally, Arkansas State director of athletics Chris Pezman would like to have his new hire signed tomorrow.

Although sources say Freeze isn't out of this one; over the past few days indications are the search has been expanded and now includes Stephen F. Austin head coach Colby Carthel as well as others.

Carthel is in his eighth season in Nacogdoches and is SFA's all-time wins leader. Heading into the playoffs, he's 55-39 at SFA and 114-57 as a college head coach. SFA reached the FCS playoffs in 2021, won the 2022 WAC championship and last season won its first Southland title since 2010, reaching the FCS quarterfinals. This fall the Lumberjacks went 11-1, shared the Southland title with Lamar, set a program record for regular-season wins and earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. Before SFA, Carthel went 59-18 at Texas A&M-Commerce and won the 2017 Division II national championship.

The timing makes this one complicated. SFA hosts the winner of today's Lehigh-UAlbany game next Saturday, Dec. 5, at Homer Bryce Stadium, and a deep run would stretch into December, with the FCS title game on Jan. 11 in Nashville. Carthel also just committed to staying in the Piney Woods. In October, SFA announced an extension through the 2031 season, and FootballScoop detailed the terms, including a $375,000 base salary and a $100,000 buyout for a Group of 6 head-coaching job. Hiring a sought-after coach in the middle of a playoff run is a balancing act for everyone involved.

Look for additional clarity on this search as early as tomorrow.