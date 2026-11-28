With Joe Moorhead off to pursue other opportunities, sources tell FootballScoop that Akron is considering an unconventional structure that is very much in line with the modern age of college football.

Akron is considering appointing local high school coach Tim Tyrrell as the Zips' next head coach, with a package centered around elevating wide receivers coach JD Brookhart to offensive coordinator and appointing College Football Hall of Fame coach Jim Tressel to a high-ranking, short-term role overseeing program management, roster building, and fundraising.

Tyrrell played and coached for Tressel at Youngstown State before pursuing a career in high school coaching. He's been the head coach at Akron's Archbishop Hoban High School since 2013, where his bio lists him as one of the most successful coaches in the state of Ohio with five state titles, five state championship appearances, and a 12-win average over his career.

Brookhart was previously Akron's head coach from 2004-09, going 29-43 with the first MAC championship and first bowl appearances in program history in 2005. Brookhart returned to Akron as wide receivers coach in 2024.

Tressel, of course, is known around these parts as a national championship winner at Youngstown State and Ohio State, but then took a late-career pivot into academia and politics. Formerly the president of Youngstown State University, he is currently the lieutenant governor of the state of Ohio in a term that expires Jan. 11, 2027. A political appointment by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Tressel did not seek reelection.

Tressel would serve in a general manager-type role on a short-term basis before calling it a career, sources said.

While certainly well outside the box, the move would not be dissimilar from NC State's recent hiring of Philip Rivers. Tyrrell would not command a high salary even compared to Moorhead's already-low $620,000 salary, leaving money to pair him with a strong defensive coordinator opposite Brookhart, sources said.

And, to be honest, living inside the box hasn't gotten Akron very far. The program has won MAC title, three bowl trips, one bowl win, and a lifetime .466 winning percentage. Aside from Jim Dennison's 1-year tenure in 1975, no coach has ever left Akron with a winning record. The Zips haven't reached a bowl game since 2017.

The move, if it happens, might fail. But one can see why Akron is considering giving it a shot.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.