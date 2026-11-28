6:40pm Update> Sources tell FootballScoop USA Today's report is premature. This move could come together in the future; but at this time no decisions have been made.

Original article>

Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to leave Fayetteville for Ole Miss and reunite with Rebels head coach Pete Golding, USA TODAY Sports' John Brice reported Saturday. Five people with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY that Roberts is expected to leave Arkansas for another opportunity in the SEC, and three said Golding is expected to welcome Roberts onto his second Rebels staff. Brice did not specify a title for Roberts in Oxford.

Roberts just finished his first season as defensive coordinator under Ryan Silverfield, who hired him after two seasons on Billy Napier's Florida staff. The Razorbacks closed the regular season Saturday with a 25-10 loss to LSU in Fayetteville and finished 4-8 in Silverfield's first year.

The move would bring Roberts back together with a coach whose career he helped shape, at a program Golding is now leading on his own. Ole Miss named Golding its head coach on Nov. 30, 2025, after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, and the Rebels capped an 8-4 regular season Friday with a 41-17 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. Golding called the defense himself for most of this season and has said hiring a defensive coordinator and handing off play-calling is a priority for 2027, so he can focus on the rest of the job. Given how long the two have known each other, Roberts would be a natural fit.

Golding played safety at Division II Delta State, including his senior season in 2005, when Roberts was the Statesmen's defensive coordinator. After a graduate assistant year in Cleveland and a stop at Tusculum, Golding returned to his alma mater as Roberts' defensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011. That 2010 Delta State team went 11-4, won the Gulf South and played in the Division II national championship game. When Roberts became head coach at Southeastern Louisiana in 2012, Golding went with him and coordinated the Lions' defense for two seasons. In 2013, Southeastern went 11-3, won its first Southland title since 1961 and reached the FCS quarterfinals in the program's first playoff appearance.

Roberts has a long resume as both a head coach and a Power conference defensive coordinator. He went 47-16 in five seasons as Delta State's head coach (2007-11) and 42-29 in six seasons at Southeastern Louisiana (2012-17), a combined 89-45 with six conference championships and six playoff appearances. He then coordinated Louisiana's defense under Napier in 2018-19 and spent three seasons as Dave Aranda's defensive coordinator at Baylor. He was the 2021 FootballScoop Linebackers Coach of the Year after the Bears won the Big 12 and beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. He coordinated Auburn's defense under Hugh Freeze in 2023, then followed Napier to Florida as co-defensive coordinator in 2024 and defensive coordinator in 2025 before joining Silverfield in Fayetteville.

USA TODAY Sports, which reviewed Roberts' contract, reported that Arkansas paid him $2 million this season in the first year of a three-year deal that runs through Feb. 28, 2029. The contract includes an SEC non-compete through the 2026 season, but it lets Roberts leave for another non-head-coaching job in the league if he pays an elevated buyout. USA TODAY reported that the buyout would be 60 percent of the remaining contract, more than $2.4 million.

For now, it's a reported move and a reunion years in the making: a mentor joining his former player and assistant, who is now a first-year SEC head coach in Oxford.