Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne has cleaned out his offensive staff after a 3-9 season, The Virginian-Pilot's David Hall reported Saturday, citing a source. Hall wrote that the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the offensive line coach, the running backs coach and the wide receivers coach are out, minutes after the Monarchs closed the year with a 27-10 home loss to Southern Miss.

Those jobs were held this season by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kody Cook, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Phil Serchia, running backs coach and assistant head coach Tony Lucas, and wide receivers coach Michael Smith.

Cook, a former Kansas State quarterback and wide receiver, spent two seasons as Old Dominion's wide receivers coach after arriving from Tennessee in 2024, and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Kevin Decker left for the same job at Memphis. Serchia joined the staff this year from Tennessee. FootballScoop reported in January that Rahne had hired Smith, a veteran former Kansas State receiver, to coach the wideouts. Lucas is the longest-tenured of the group. He has coached the Monarchs' running backs since Rahne's first staff in 2020 and was later named assistant head coach.

That staff was already a remake of the group that ran last year's 10-win offense. After the Cure Bowl, offensive coordinator Kevin Decker left for the same job at Memphis, and tight ends coach David Weeks went with him as the Tigers' co-offensive coordinator. Offensive line coach Alex Huettel, whom Rahne had hired alongside Decker from Fordham in 2022, left to coach the line at East Carolina. A year after Old Dominion averaged 32.0 points and 238.3 rushing yards per game, Rahne was replacing his coordinator, his line coach and his tight ends coach in the same offseason.

It was a sharp drop from last year, when Old Dominion went 10-3, won a bowl game and posted just the program's second 10-win season. The Monarchs returned only one offensive starter in 2026, running back Devin Roche, and had to replace their top six receivers and their entire starting offensive line. They were shut out at Louisiana Tech in October and scored 10 or fewer points in four games. They finished 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference after Southern Miss returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive Saturday in Norfolk.

After the 10-win season, Old Dominion signed Rahne to a four-year contract extension in December 2025. He is in his seventh season leading the program, with a 33-42 record after Saturday's loss. If confirmed, the moves would be a quick reset of an offense that took a hard step back, not a change at the top. For Rahne, it is on to 2027...