Bill Belichick is expected to return to North Carolina for a third season in 2027, Inside Carolina reported Saturday.

The report comes after the Tar Heels hammered rival NC State, 35-6, to finish the regular season at 6-6. With the win, North Carolina is now bowl eligible for the first time of the Belichick era. More than that, North Carolina displayed year-over-year improvement and showed a new level of stability following the exits or reductions in role for Michael Lombardi, Steve Belichick, and Jordon Hudson.

LOCKER ROOM VIBES 🫟 https://t.co/YK6IT4vVID — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 28, 2026





North Carolina went 4-8 last season. After Freddie Kitchens was not retained, Belichick hired Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, and the Tar Heels jumped from 19.3 points per game to 26.4, with four of their six losses coming by one score. "Half our starters didn't get on the team until August, so this year we had a full year to train, to learn, to get used to the system, to be a team, to be with each other and it was a totally different environment and situation," Belichick said. "We still have a long way to go with a lot of work to do, but we're grinding away and I thought today was one of our best efforts of the year."

North Carolina also showed improvement through competitive losses to Notre Dame, Miami, and Louisville. The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes will be in the College Football Playoff, and Louisville was in the CFP Top 25 entering Saturday.

As Inside Carolina noted, North Carolina was encouraged by the improvement specifically because the Tar Heels fielded one of the nation's youngest rosters throughout the season. Folks in Chapel Hill are especially encouraged by the play of freshman quarterback Travis Burgess, who threw for 354 yards and rushed for 106 in Saturday's win.

A return in 2027 would cover the last guaranteed season of Belichick's five-year contract, which pays $10 million per year. North Carolina guaranteed the first three years of the deal; 2028 and 2029 carry no severance, so bringing him back next season is not the same as a new extension. Saturday's win also triggers a $150,000 bonus for reaching the postseason. The next work is in the portal and the front office. The program has not named a permanent general manager since Michael Lombardi resigned in September, and former Michigan GM Sean Magee has been consulting with the program since October. Keeping Burgess in Chapel Hill figures to be a priority.