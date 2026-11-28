Kyle Whittingham addressed questions about his future at Michigan on Saturday, after No. 25 Ohio State beat the Wolverines 45-0 in Columbus. The 67-year-old, in his first season in Ann Arbor, didn't claim to know what the school will do. He said he's focused on fixing what went wrong and intends to keep working until he's told otherwise.

"Well, we're 6-6, which nobody is happy about," Whittingham said. "It's not my place to speculate on speculation, but all I'm concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year, and that's not my concern, what you mentioned. I mean, I'll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me I don't work here anymore."

Kyle Whittingham addresses questions about his future after a 6-6 regular season. https://t.co/e8AuikeZPb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026





Asked why he's the right coach to lead Michigan into 2027, Whittingham pointed to the year he has now spent inside the program. "Well, because I know what the problems are now, and I know what needs to be fixed," he said. "There's really not much more to it than that. I know things that have to change in certain respects, and personnel groups that need to be retooled and things like that." Pressed on specifics, he declined. "I'm not going to get into it. I just know exactly. I've been in this business a long time, and I know what needs fixing."

The loss was Michigan's most lopsided ever against Ohio State, topping a 38-0 result in 1935, and it dropped the Wolverines to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. Ohio State, now 8-4 and 6-3 in league play, outgained Michigan 484-150, including 231-64 on the ground. Bo Jackson ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and Jeremiah Smith caught three touchdown passes from Luke Fahey. Michigan managed seven first downs. It was Whittingham's first time coaching in The Game. He was hired on Dec. 26, 2025 after 21 seasons at Utah, where he went 177-88 and left as the program's all-time wins leader.

Ryan Day on his comment on how his team “beat the shit out of the Team Up North” “Well, first off it’s true.” https://t.co/8jkGNEH3SL — Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) November 28, 2026





The most glaring problem, Whittingham said, has been the offense. "We had our issues this year, and obviously the offense was probably the most problematic, when we look at it," he said. "We had to make the change a few weeks ago, and I would just say if you're going to say the most glaring issue this year was our lack of offensive production. I mean, we're dead last in almost every Big Ten statistic, and buried towards the end of the pile overall in the whole country offensively. All you have to do is take a quick peek at the statistics and know what your main issues are." That change came in early November, when Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck a day after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State. Offensive line coach Jim Harding has called the offense since. Whittingham believes a big jump is possible in one offseason. "We can certainly make a lot of progress in a year, absolutely," he said. "And some teams, I think I mentioned it a week or two ago, have been able to catch lightning in the bottle, is the term I used, through some roster reconstruction, and some teams it takes a little longer."

Whether he gets that year isn't his decision, and the timing around it is unusually messy. FootballScoop wrote Tuesday that Michigan's decision not to move forward with Trev Alberts as athletic director, even after a signed memorandum of understanding, improved the odds that Whittingham gets a second season. The person expected to evaluate him is no longer coming, and a change would be expensive. Michigan gave Whittingham a five-year, $41 million contract with a buyout of 75 percent of the remaining value, roughly $25 million if the school moved on after this season.

Michigan is bowl eligible at 6-6, with bowl bids set to be announced Sunday, Dec. 6. Whittingham wants to play. "Unless the players don't [want to], I'm absolutely in favor of going to a bowl and having those extra practices," he said. "It's like an extra spring ball in a sense, and we have a lot of guys that can really use those practices. But that's something the players and administration will have to decide. I know I'm in the camp of going to a bowl, but got to see what happens."