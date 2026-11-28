The FCS playoffs opened Saturday, and the 24-team field is full of head coaches FBS athletic directors should be watching. The jump from this level has produced some of the best hires in recent years, from Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney to Jason Eck and Tre Lamb. That pipeline is open again, and several coaches in this bracket already look ready for the next step.

Montana State is the No. 1 seed and the defending national champion, and Brent Vigen is at the top of this list. In six seasons in Bozeman, Vigen has gone 72-13 heading into the postseason, with three championship-game appearances. Last January's 35-34 overtime win over Illinois State in Nashville gave the program its first title since 1984. He won the Eddie Robinson Award in 2024. Vigen played and coached at North Dakota State, then spent seven seasons as Wyoming's offensive coordinator and associate head coach under Craig Bohl. He was a candidate for the Oregon State job a year ago and stayed in Bozeman.

Stephen F. Austin's Colby Carthel is proven. He's in his eighth season in Nacogdoches and is 55-39 at SFA and 114-57 as a college head coach heading into the playoffs. The Lumberjacks are the No. 5 seed after an 11-1 regular season and a share of the Southland title. FootballScoop reported Saturday that Arkansas State's search has expanded to include Carthel, and others (including coaches on this list). Carthel won a Division II national championship at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2017, and SFA just extended him through 2031. His buyout is $100,000 for a Group of 6 head-coaching job and $275,000 for a Power 4 job. The timing is the hard part: SFA hosts a second-round game Dec. 5, and a deep run could stretch to the Jan. 11 title game in Nashville.

Pete Rossomando has Lamar at 10-2 with the program's first Southland title since 1971, good for the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye. He has already been an FBS interim head coach at Charlotte, coached Vanderbilt's offensive line, and won at New Haven and Central Connecticut before arriving in Beaumont. He fits a Group of 6 job that wants a proven program-builder, including openings in Texas.

Todd Whitten has Tarleton State at 12-0 as the No. 2 seed, with the nation's top total offense. He's the winningest coach in Tarleton history, was previously head coach at Sam Houston and had two stints as a UTEP assistant, and Farrell has him in the UTEP mix too. Tarleton extended him through 2029 in February, and Whitten has called the job in Stephenville the best in the world. At 61, he may be choosier than others on this list, but he knows Texas and has already built a winner there.

Dan Jackson is in his second season at South Dakota State, his alma mater, and already has the Jackrabbits at 19-7 with the No. 3 seed and the nation's top rushing offense. He was Idaho's defensive coordinator the year before SDSU hired him and has FBS stops at Northern Illinois and Vanderbilt. He's a natural fit for a MAC or Mountain West opening once he has a little more head-coaching tape.

Brian Wright is in his third season at Northern Arizona, and the Lumberjacks are the No. 10 seed after a 9-3 regular season. He went 33-8 at Division II Pittsburg State, was Toledo's offensive coordinator and went 4-0 as Florida Atlantic's interim head coach. He also coordinated offenses at Montana State and Youngstown State. That's a lot of winning and a lot of FBS play-calling for a Group of 6 search to consider.

Clint Killough is 33 and in his fourth season at Incarnate Word, 33-16 heading into a first-round game at Montana on Saturday night. He's a San Antonio native who played at UIW, and he's the kind of young, local program-builder who will be in the conversation for Texas Group of 6 jobs, including UTSA if it opens.

Andrew Aurich has Harvard at 25-6 in three seasons, with shared Ivy League titles in each of his first two years and a playoff berth this fall. He came from Rutgers, spent years on Princeton's staff and was a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has the most Power 4-style background of anyone in this group, even if Ivy League coaches rarely leave.

Jeff Faris is 36 and in his third season at Austin Peay. He has improved from 4-8 to 7-5 to 8-4 and hosts a first-round game Saturday. He was Duke's primary offensive play-caller and coached tight ends at UCLA. His case is more about pedigree and trajectory than a long head-coaching resume, and that's exactly why athletic directors looking for the next young offensive coach should keep him on the list.

Bobby Wilder already knows what the FCS-to-FBS jump looks like. He built Old Dominion from scratch, took the Monarchs to the FBS and won a bowl game there. At Tennessee Tech, he's 27-10 in three seasons with back-to-back Ohio Valley titles and a 9-3 first year in the Southern Conference. The Golden Eagles are the No. 11 seed and host Dayton in the first round Saturday. Wilder signed a new five-year contract through 2030 last November, so he may be happy in Cookeville. Still, a Group of 6 program that wants a coach who has already built a program and made that jump should have the 62-year-old on its board.

Cody Hawkins has Idaho State in the playoffs for the first time since 1983. The Bengals are 7-5, have improved in each of his four seasons, and beat Utah State 29-17 in September. Hawkins is 38, a former Colorado quarterback, the son of longtime coach Dan Hawkins and a former UC Davis offensive coordinator. He isn't a finished product as a head coach yet, but the trajectory is obvious, and he could be ready for a Group of 6 job in the next cycle or two.

Brock Spack and Doug Phillips are very good ball coaches, and both have their teams in this field again. Spack has been at Illinois State since 2009 and took the Redbirds to last season's national championship game, where they fell in overtime to Vigen's Bobcats. Phillips is in his seventh season at Youngstown State and has the Penguins in as the No. 6 seed, his latest of several FCS playoff berths. Both are more likely to stay where they are than to jump, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Plenty of other excellent football coaches that we could add; but this is a strong group to get started from.

First-round games are being played Saturday at campus sites, and the second round is Dec. 5 at the campuses of the top eight seeds. The FCS championship game is Jan. 11 in Nashville. However the bracket shakes out, this is a group athletic directors should be watching.

The natural problem for FBS athletic directors in hiring these guys is the more success they have in the playoffs, the longer the coaches need to keep their focus on their own opportunity to win a National Championship, delaying their opportunity to move up. Timing is tricky with these hires.