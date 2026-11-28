Colorado State is evaluating options with Jim Mora after one season, sources tell FootballScoop.

FootballScoop first reported last November that Mora was leaving UConn to become the Rams' 25th head coach. He took over a program that had just moved from the Mountain West into the new Pac-12. He succeeded Jay Norvell, who was fired after a 2-5 start in 2025 and finished 18-26 at Colorado State.

The first season didn't go as planned. Colorado State started 2-0, including a 35-13 win over Wyoming, but has dropped nine of ten since. The Rams were eliminated from bowl contention after a 73-7 loss at Washington State on Nov. 14 and have now finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in league play.

The defense has been the wrong kind of historic. Through 11 games, Colorado State had allowed 525 points, already past the program record of 502 set by the 0-12 team in 1981. It has also allowed 6,029 yards, past the previous mark of 5,828 set over 14 games in 2013. The Rams are last in the 138-team FBS in scoring defense at 47.7 points per game and last in total defense at 548.1 yards per game, including 294.6 rushing yards allowed per game, according to official CSU and Sports-Reference figures. FootballScoop detailed last week how far the unit stood from its peers even before those records fell.

The on-field results were only part of the pressure. On Nov. 24, Sean Keeler of The Denver Post reported that former Colorado State athletic director Jack Graham had drafted a letter to the university's Board of Governors. Graham wrote it after at least 20 former Rams players reached out with the same concerns about culture and player well-being in Mora's first season. As Keeler highlighted, the letter included the line, "You don't build a strong culture through intimidation and fear."

That letter came in the same stretch as one of the hardest nights of Mora's coaching career. Washington State entered the game 1-8 and ranked among the worst scoring offenses in the country, then put up 73 points. Afterward, Mora said the fix was "much bigger" than he expected. "The people here don't know how to win," he said. "The place I came from [UConn], they've won 18 national championships in basketball, so the whole school knew how to win. We have to teach people around here how to win." He later said he was talking specifically about the football program and that his comments came out wrong.

FootballScoop has also been told that starting quarterback Hauss Hejny is expected to test the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State transfer has completed 145 of 220 passes for 2,003 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games, including five touchdown passes in the opener against Wyoming. A hamstring injury against BYU in Week 3 cost him three starts before he returned against San Diego State.

Colorado State signed Mora to a five-year contract that started at $2.4 million this season and rises by $100,000 a year to $2.8 million in 2030, plus a $150,000 signing bonus and a $150,000 annual retention bonus. The school also paid the $1.5 million buyout he owed UConn and gave him a $5 million pool for assistants and support staff.

Tonight, after the team's ninth loss in their final ten games, the team took to the podium to share positive support for their coach.

The players sure seem to be all in! This is pretty incredible, honestly — Brady Hull (@Hullshow) November 29, 2026





The situation clearly is tense.

CSU captain Philip Ocon’s statement on recent allegations about head coach Jim Mora: https://t.co/JjvSOQOjhT — Jack Randels (@randelsmedia) November 29, 2026





The players feel it and felt the need to speak up tonight.

Now, the administration needs to make a decision. One would think a decision, one way or the other would be made in the next 48 hours.