Baylor is moving forward with their plans to hire UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor as their next head coach. Word is being disseminated this evening to various college football reporters. Traylor is 63-28 in seven seasons at UTSA.

The news came a few hours after Traylor's Roadrunners beat Tulsa 28-22 at the Alamodome. UTSA finished the regular season 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the American, and it will host the conference championship game at 7 p.m. CT next Saturday, Dec. 5, on ABC. It's UTSA's third 10-win season, all of them under Traylor, and the first time the program will host the American title game.

When the job opened last month, FootballScoop had Traylor at the top of the list, and he was the personal pick in our coaching autopsy of Dave Aranda's tenure. On Wednesday, Doug Samuels wrote that Baylor was "zeroing in" on Traylor, after a USA TODAY report said a move could come before the end of the week. Traylor is outgoing, gregarious and deeply connected in Texas. In many ways he's Aranda's opposite, and that's a big part of his appeal in Waco.

Traylor won three state championships at Gilmer High School in East Texas. He broke into college coaching on Charlie Strong's Texas staff in 2015, then worked for Chad Morris at SMU and Arkansas before UTSA named him head coach in December 2019. The program he took over had won seven games in the two seasons before he arrived. He's 63-28 in seven seasons, with back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2021 and 2022, and he has never had a losing record as a college head coach. UTSA says he's 39-5 at home, including 29-1 against league opponents at the Alamodome.

When the Baylor job first opened, Traylor said on San Antonio radio that he and his wife, Cari, loved San Antonio and planned to see out the 10-year contract he signed there, as long as the program kept moving in the right direction on revenue share, staffing and an indoor facility. "We've got some things to finish here," he said. On Friday, one of those things was clinching a home title game. As FootballScoop noted Wednesday, his contract, which USA TODAY obtained, says he owes UTSA $4 million if he leaves for another FBS job before Dec. 31.

Baylor fired Aranda on Oct. 25, the morning after a 25-24 loss at Kansas. It was the first major coaching move of athletic director Doug McNamee's tenure, and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has been the interim head coach since. Nothing has been signed yet, and Traylor still has a championship game to coach in the stadium where he built this program. If the deal is finalized in the coming days, the UTSA job will open too.