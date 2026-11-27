Joe Moorehead has resigned as Akron's head coach, he announced Friday. The Zips concluded their season with a 17-9 loss to Buffalo on Friday afternoon.

"After consideration and thoughtful discussions with my family, I informed University of Akron officials of my decision to pursue other opportunities at the conclusion of this season," Moorhead said in a statement.

"I am thankful to school administrators, past and present, for providing me with the chance to lead the team for the past five seasons. Lastly, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to everyone who poured their heart and soul into this program, especially and most importantly our players.

"My family and I are excited for the next chapter in our journey and wish Zips football nothing but the best moving forward."

Moorhead went 15-45 in his five seasons at Akron, peaking with a 5-7 mark last fall. The Zips went 2-10 this season; the program has reached three bowl games all-time, most recently in 2017.

Moorhead is among the most respected offensive coordinators in the country. He served in that role at Oregon from 2020-21 prior to taking the Akron job, and left a successful run as Fordhma's head coach in 2015 to become Penn State's offensive coordinator under James Franklin.

With the move, Akron becomes the 10th FBS head coaching change thus far in the 2026-27 cycle, and second in the MAC. Eastern Michigan and Chris Creighton parted ways on Wednesday, while former MAC school Northern Illinois looks to avoid a winless season under interim head coach Rob Harley on Saturday against UTEP.