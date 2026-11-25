Chris Creighton will not return at Eastern Michigan, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. The school has since announced the move.

Creighton lasted 13 seasons at one of the most difficult jobs in college football. He overcame a 3-21 start to his tenure over the 2014-15 seasons by reaching the Bahamas Bowl in 2016 and reached five more bowls after that, including a win in the 2022 Potato Bowl, the second in program history.

Eastern Michigan concluded a 5-7 season with a controversial win over Kent State on Tuesday night. He exits Ypsilanti with a more-impressive-than-it-looks 66-90 record with the Eagles.

Creighton's .423 winning percentage is the highest for any full-time EMU head coach since Ed Chlebek, who went 10-12 (.455) from 1976-77. His 13-year tenure is the longest since Fred Trosko went 50-56-4 from 1952-64, and his 66 victories are the most by an EMU coach since Elton Rynearson won 114 games over a 27-year tenure that ended in 1948.

Combined with stints at Ottawa, Wabash and Drake, Creighton stands at 205-136 as a head coach.

He went 32-9 at NAIA Ottawa in Kansas, with two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference titles and NAIA playoff berths. From there, Creighton took the Wabash College job; he was 63-15 in seven seasons with four North Coast Athletic Conference crowns, three NCAA Division III playoff berths, and a trip to the D3 quarterfinals in 2002.

That led Creighton to a Division I job at Drake, where he was 44-22 with back-to-back Pioneer Football League championships in 2008-13.

"After thoughtful conversations, Chris and I mutually agreed that now is the right time for a new direction for Eastern Michigan football," AD Scott Wetherbee said. "Our expectations for this program remain high, and our commitment to competing for Mid-American Conference championships will continue to guide us. Our immediate focus is supporting our student-athletes through this transition and identifying a leader who will position Eastern Michigan football for sustained success. We will begin a national search immediately for the next head coach in program history.

"Chris has given 13 years of dedicated service to Eastern Michigan University, and we are grateful for the time, energy, and commitment he has invested in our football program," he continued. "His teams represented this University with pride, both in the community and in the classroom, and he helped lead our program through several significant milestones. We appreciate the relationships he built with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and we wish Chris and his family nothing but the best."

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